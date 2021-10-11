To fuel her gambling addiction, a carer stole £325,000 from her family, including her grandmother.

A con artist defrauded her own mother, father, grandmother, and a crippled woman she looked after out of £325,000.

Clare Roughley preyed on her victims for six years, utilizing online bank accounts to get large quantities of money to fund her gambling addiction.

A court today lambasted the former bank employee for “systematically, viciously, and remorselessly extracting every last euro” from their accounts using her insider knowledge.

Roughley took advantage of some of her closest friends and family members by surreptitiously setting up online access to her mother, father, and grandmother’s bank accounts so she could withdraw money anytime she wanted.

She spent years squandering her parents’ life savings because their bills were paid automatically by direct debit and her parents only made cash withdrawals when absolutely required.

Prosecutor Peter Hussey told Liverpool Crown Court that she stole £91,437 from her father Raymond Roughley, £158,735 from her mother Delwyn Roughley, and £58,221 from her grandmother Theresa Leyland’s estate.

When problems developed, such as a card being refused or questions about missed bill deadlines, Roughley took advantage of her parents’ trust by giving them advice on how to handle them.

Mr Hussey recounted how Mr Roughley “found, to his surprise, the sum on his account had been reduced to nothing” when both parents learned their accounts had been emptied in March 2020.

“The defendant had managed her parents’ bank accounts, enabling herself to spend them as she liked,” the lawyer told the court, adding that Roughley took advantage of her parents’ “financial inexperience.”

She also created up personal loans and credit cards for them and linked their accounts to them. Since then, both parents have been harassed about bills they aren’t accountable for.

Roughley, a mother of two, also went after her own grandmother, both throughout her lifetime and after her death in 2019, when she preyed on her inheritance despite being given £6,000.

She also took advantage of access to the account of Jean Almond, whom she assisted in caring for and who would frequently take her shopping.

Mrs. Almond and her husband, Geoffrey Almond, had £17,220 stolen by Roughley. “The summary has come to an end.”