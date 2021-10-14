To Fight Hackers, ‘Call Of Duty’ Gets New Kernel-Level Anti-Cheat.

In order to combat the prevalence of hackers in gaming lobbies, Activision will deploy its own proprietary anti-cheat software for the next generation of “Call Of Duty” games and “Warzone.”

Ricochet is a kernel-level driver designed to combat cheaters in “Call Of Duty” games, particularly in “Warzone,” where the number of cheaters is said to be particularly high. Ricochet is defined as a “multi-faceted method to tackle cheating” by the creators, which sounds promising given how some cheaters have managed to get around other kernel-level anti-cheat software.

Kernel-level anti-cheat software works by limiting a game’s connection to potentially dangerous system programs deep within a computer’s operating system, to explain without going too technical. Ricochet will only monitor processes that interact directly with “Call Of Duty” games, according to the company.

Activision has prioritized transparency in Ricochet’s operations due to the nature of kernel-level drivers. The anti-cheat software will only be active when a “Call Of Duty” game like “Warzone” is running, according to the makers, and it will automatically shut down when users stop playing. Furthermore, Ricochet’s actions will only have an impact on “Call Of Duty” and nothing else.

This prevents the anti-cheat driver from interfering with important PC functions that could slow down a computer even while users aren’t playing. Ricochet will immediately switch on when a “Call Of Duty” game is begun, unlike Riot Vanguard, another proprietary anti-cheat designed particularly for “Valorant.” Players will not need to restart their computers every time Activision’s anti-cheat is turned off.

Because of Ricochet’s automated boot and shutdown features, as well as its concentration on programs that only influence “Call Of Duty,” gamers can be confident that their personal information will be safe while the anti-cheat system is running.

When it comes to accessing sensitive data on a computer, kernel-level drivers have the most rights, and malicious software with the same level of access can entirely destroy a computer. Activision, on the other hand, tells players that they have nothing to fear, as Ricochet’s sole purpose is to keep cheaters from destroying the entertaining “Call Of Duty” experience that millions of fans have come to love over the years.