To combat hate speech, Twitter has implemented a ‘Auto Block’ safety mode.

Twitter announced on Wednesday that it will launch “safety mode,” a new tool that will allow users to automatically block an account for many days if they receive explicit comments or tweets.

According to the press release, “Safety Mode is a feature that temporarily disables accounts for seven days if they use potentially hazardous language — such as insults or nasty statements — or send repetitive and unwanted answers or mentions.”

Twitter has taken steps to address its harassment issues, including the implementation of new rules concentrating on “abusive behavior.”

When a tweet is reported or it appears that an individual is being targeted, actions are quickly evaluated.

Twitter claims that it wants to be a space for discourse, but that this can sometimes be disrupted by “dogpiling and harassment.”

According to the press release, “unwanted Tweets and noise sometimes get in the way of conversations on Twitter, so we’re launching Safety Mode, a new feature that tries to prevent disruptive interactions.”

When safety mode is enabled, the new functionality will allow users to automatically ban spammy or abusive responses. The feature may be found in the options menu.

A feedback group will evaluate the new safety function, which is currently in beta testing.

“We want you to have healthy conversations, so this test is one way we’re limiting the overwhelming and undesired exchanges that might derail them. The news release states, “Our goal is to better protect the individual on the receiving end of Tweets by minimizing the occurrence and visibility of damaging statements.”

Safety Mode is now available. On Twitter, there’s a new technique to limit undesirable encounters. pic.twitter.com/xa5Ot2TVhF