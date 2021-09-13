To celebrate its inauguration this month, the new Rudy’s restaurant is giving away 2,500 pizzas.

Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza has announced the opening of a new Bold Street location this month.

Last month, Rudy’s announced intentions to open a new restaurant at the top of Bold Street, revealing plans to take over the old Sainsbury’s.

When the first national lockdown began in March 2020, Sainsbury’s temporarily closed. Back in June, a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman stated that the Bold Street shop will be closing permanently.

The Attic, a Liverpool pub, is closing its doors after ten years in the city.

The popular pizzeria has announced that the new restaurant will open at the end of September after undergoing a dramatic change over the previous month.

It is the second Rudy’s to open in Liverpool city centre, following the launch of the first on Castle Street in 2018.

The restaurant has become a cornerstone of Castle Street’s booming hospitality industry, proving popular with pizza fans.

Rudy’s Pizza has a large variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free pizza options. Customers can order takeout or delivery, as well as ‘bake at home’ choices where they can purchase cooking kits.

The brand has locations across the UK, including Manchester and Leeds, and is now the number one pizzeria on TripAdvisor in the UK.

The grand opening of Rudy’s on Bold Street will be commemorated by the distribution of 2,500 complimentary pizzas to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors can register their interest online, and a special link to schedule a free pizza session will be emailed to them closer to the opening date.

Click here to learn more about Rudy’s on Bold Street.