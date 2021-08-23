To avoid a selection nightmare, Liverpool has made a major decision on four players.

Liverpool has joined forces with Europe’s top clubs in refusing to release players for international duty next week if they must return to quarantine.

The European Club Association, of which the Reds are a member, has agreed on a collective stance that will see a large number of players miss the latest round of World Cup qualifiers next month.

The four Liverpool players who will be affected are Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah and the Brazilian trio Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho.

FIFA repealed a temporary exemption rule earlier this year that allowed clubs to prevent players from being released for international duty if travel restrictions were applied or if a mandatory quarantine or self-isolation period of at least five days was imposed upon their return.

However, the ECA’s position currently signals that a significant club-versus-country debate could resurface.

Egypt and Brazil are both on the UK government’s “red list” for travel restrictions, which means that anyone entering from either country will be subjected to a 10-day hotel quarantine.

Liverpool has written to the Egyptian FA, requesting permission for Salah to play in Egypt’s second World Cup qualifier, which will take place on September 5 in Gabon, which is not on the red list.

However, they do not want the player to fly to his native country for any training or the September 2 World Cup qualifying match against Angola.

Alisson, Firmino, and Fabinho are all in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying squads for Chile, Argentina, and Peru.

With the final game against Peru scheduled for 1.30 a.m. UK time on Friday, September 10, there were already concerns that the trio would not be back in time for Liverpool’s 4.30 p.m. match against Leeds United on Sunday, September 12.

They would, however, be forced to quarantine and miss the Leeds game, as well as Liverpool’s first Champions League group game and the home match against Crystal Palace on September 18.

Salah would be back for the Palace game and might be fit for the Champions League opening due to the earlier dates of the Egypt internationals.

