‘Titanfall’ is being pulled from stores, but the developer promises that the series will continue in the future.

After years of battling hackers and DDOS attacks, Respawn Entertainment’s cult favorite “Titanfall” has been formally taken from all shops, much to the dismay of committed fans who have been asking for extra support for the game.

Following a Respawn announcement, “Titanfall” was withdrawn from digital marketplaces such as Steam and Origin. The developer did not say why the game’s fresh sales were being stopped. “Titanfall” is “part of our DNA at Respawn,” they said instead. Beginning March 1, 2022, the game will be deleted from all subscription services.

The “Titanfall” universe will continue in the future, whether through “Titanfall 2,” “Apex Legends,” or another title, according to Respawn.

For quite some time, “Titanfall 3” speculations have been circulating the internet, but no official statement has been made regarding a prospective sequel to the developer’s initial foray into the gaming world.

Those who still have a copy of “Titanfall” will be able to play it. For dedicated “Titanfall” fans, servers will remain up, but the issue of hackers will continue.

Since 2019, Respawn has been facing cyber attacks from malicious parties, which has rendered “Titanfall” unusable for many players. In April, the developer promised the community that they were sending help to the game’s troubled servers, but nothing came of it. This hacking saga subsequently spread to “Titanfall 2” and “Apex Legends,” with queues being stopped and “SaveTitanfall” messages replacing the standard matchmaking buttons in both games.

“Titanfall’s” demise has become all but certain in recent months. According to Steam Charts, the game only had a peak player count of 16 in the last 30 days. “Titanfall 2,” on the other hand, has a substantially larger player base, with top records of 4,876, and a monthly average of 1,322 players.

Players can still anticipate Respawn to expand the “Titanfall” realm in their existing games, at the very least. “Apex Legends” continues to be a worldwide success, and Respawn could yet develop a third “Titanfall” game in the future if there is enough demand from the gaming community.