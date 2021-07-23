Tips for Hunting the Strongest Enemies in ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is now available for download for free on iOS and Android devices.

What is the premise of ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’?

The new title, which was announced at this year’s Witchercon, uses Augmented Reality (AR) technology to completely immerse you in the world of CD Projekt Red’s popular fantasy series. This means you can explore your own area in search of monsters to fight, herbs to gather, treasures to loot, and missions to accomplish.

The game uses your phone’s GPS and camera, similar to Pokemon Go, to display real-world locales with virtual assets superimposed. You might be going down the street and come discover a mutilated animal carcass, with adjacent footsteps leading to its killer.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer adds a further layer to the basic AR premise by responding to your local time of day and changing weather, with certain adversaries being nocturnal or more active during periods of rain.

This website has prepared a list of suggestions and successful tactics for hunting the game’s most formidable beasties to help you get started as an aspiring wyvern exterminator.

Always keep an eye on your bestiary.

It’s always a good idea to check the bestiary before fighting a monster to see what their weaknesses are.

This in-game encyclopaedia may be accessed by tapping the upwards arrow icon at the bottom of your phone screen. The compendium will be completely empty at start, but as you battle more and more creatures, it will progressively fill up with entries.

The bestiary page for an opponent will give you tips on how to beat them, explain which monster class it belongs to (and thus which oil you should use on your sword), and tell you where you’re most likely to find them. If you search up the alghoul, for example, you’ll learn that it’s a necrophage who dislikes silver and is most active after dusk.

You may view an abridged version of a creature’s bio whenever you tap on it to start a combat. This page won’t have as much information as the dedicated bestiary page, but it will tell you what attacks the monster can make. This is a condensed version of the information.