Tips And Tricks For ‘The Riftbreaker’: How To Survive The Early Game

Players will set up their first base of operations, develop power networks, and install defenses to keep their main HQ building secure in the early stages of the trip to Galatea-37. These activities are straightforward, but if players fail to consider on a bigger scale, things could turn tricky.

To ensure that the rest of the game runs well, players will need to decide how to adequately protect their headquarters and auxiliary outposts as bases expand and resource demand grows. No matter how complicated things get in “The Riftbreaker,” having a good understanding of how to build bases can help players prepare for the rest of the game.

Here are some pointers to assist new gamers in setting up their initial base of operations.

HQ Location

The HQ structure should ideally be located near a resource vein with easy access or near natural terrain, such as walls and cliffs. This will make it easier for players to gather supplies while also making it easier to protect their stronghold.

Natural barriers can assist route attackers to minefields or tower death zones, reducing the amount of walls required. Meanwhile, having many Carbonium Ore deposits nearby can aid in the early generation of electricity via Carbonium Power Plants.

Developing Power Grids

Outside of the player’s base, carbonium deposits can be used as power sources by planting power plants on them. If players want to make full use of their energy output, these auxiliary power stations must be connected to the main base.

Make sure you use Energy Connectors to connect each power station to the main base.

Placement of Towers and Walls

When constructing walls and towers, players must take in mind building and projectile collisions. To optimize their cones of fire, defense towers should be placed on the outside of a base’s perimeter. Furthermore, players will not have to worry about towers blocking their own shots.

To slow down the opponents’ advance, try to keep bases covered by two or three tiers of walls. Experiment with various wall patterns to create more efficient fire fields. Targets are funneled into minefields more effectively with cross-shaped or star fort-style layouts, which also provide a robust defensive foundation.