Tips And Tricks For Getting Started In The ‘New World’

There is plenty to do in the “New World,” and gamers will have plenty to look forward to during their time in Aeternum. Beginners, like those in many other MMOs, will have to overcome a number of early game challenges before they can engage in more engaging activities, which can take some time.

Here are some ideas and methods for those who wish to get up to speed as quickly as possible in order to join the ongoing territory warfare or begin plundering “New World’s” various Expeditions.

Factions Selection

Those that join factions receive a variety of benefits. To aid with XP and gold grinding, players will have access to faction-specific gear, territory-related bonuses, and faction tasks. The most crucial element to consider when choosing a faction is whether or not gamers wish to participate in PvP activities with their buddies.

If players wind themselves on opposing factions, they won’t be able to team up with their buddies. Regardless of their affiliation, they will still be able to explore dungeons together.

Upgrade your tools.

Crafting is crucial to the development and economy of the “New World.” As a result, players will want to make as many goods as possible in order to optimize their XP gains from trade skills and their gold earnings from trading. This also implies that players will have to acquire a lot of resources, which is where tools come in handy.

In order to acquire resources, players will need specialized tools. Campfires can be used to make basic flint tools, although they are inefficient. To make resource collection go faster, consider upgrading to Iron Tools as soon as feasible.

Tools can be made at towns’ Workshops or purchased at Trading Posts.

Types of Damage

Different forms of damage are dealt by weapons, which may or may not be effective against specific adversaries. Axes, for example, inflict Slash damage, but Hammers inflict Blunt damage. Some opponents, such as the zombie variants found along farms and roads, can withstand Pierce damage from ranged weapons and spears but are vulnerable to Blunt damage.

Take this into account when selecting weaponry. It may also be more efficient to bring two weapon types that have different damage types to allow for more versatility in combat.

Questing And Progression

Players are free to do whatever they want in “New World” but questing shouldn’t be neglected, especially in the early game. They will not only provide you XP and money, but they will also give you tasks. Brief News from Washington Newsday.