Tips And Tricks For A Better Start In ‘The Ascension’

When it comes to isometric RPG shooters, “The Ascent” goes to considerable pains to show that it isn’t simply another in the genre. On top of being an excellent shooter game that gets gunplay right, the game has a rather robust RPG system with upgradeable weapons and armor, skills, specializations, and more.

All of this adds up to a lot of alternatives for players to check out over the course of “The Ascent’s” 10-hour or so adventure. Some players may become overwhelmed by the variety of character builds and options available in the game.

Here are some pointers on how to get off to a good start in “The Ascent.”

Concentrate on a single characteristic.

Points can be spent on the several attributes accessible on the Character screen after leveling up. Specific characteristics such as health, reload speed, weapon handling, and critical hit chance will be boosted by each attribute.

Because individual points only provide minor increases to each metric, it’s best to put the majority of your points into one attribute, especially early on.

Enhance the Cyberdeck.

The Cyberdeck is a piece of equipment that must be used in order to hack electronics. This can be used to unlock terminals, open doors, crack locked chests, and more, but it must be improved or the game’s latter stages will be unusable.

Cyberdeck upgrades can be found all around the planet. Some upgrades are found organically as you go through the story, but others need a little more effort, so keep a look out.

Constantly upgrade your equipment

Unlike loot-based games like “Borderlands” or “Diablo,” the equipment stats in “The Ascent” are fixed, which means that one type of gear will always have the same stats as the others, with the exception of a few circumstances. As a result, it’s best to update weapons and armor whenever possible to gain an advantage in battle.

Make good use of the cover.

Players can duck behind waist-high walls and shoot safely behind them in this game. Although this is normally useful against other ranged opponents, it isn’t always required.

Under “The Ascent,” run-and-gun playstyles are entirely possible, and staying in cover isn’t always a good option, especially when there are a lot of swarmer-type melee foes on-screen.