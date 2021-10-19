Time is precise. Thunderstorms are expected to hit Merseyside, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow, which will affect significant sections of the UK.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected to reach the UK early tomorrow morning, potentially disrupting travel.

A yellow warning is in effect for the south west coast, Wales, the midlands, and sections of the east coast, as well as the north west of England, including Merseyside, from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a warning that there is a danger that houses and businesses may be inundated soon.

Floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, and strong winds might all cause damage to some structures.

Spray and sudden floods could wreak havoc on the early morning commute to work, causing hazardous driving conditions and possibly road closures.

The Met Office also warns that there is a likelihood of power outages impacting homes and businesses, as well as the possibility of trees being damaged by severe winds.

On Merseyside, the rainiest period is expected to begin about 9 a.m. and last until late afternoon or early evening.

By lunchtime, temperatures on Merseyside will be around 12 degrees.

