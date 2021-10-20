Tilly Ramsay, of Strictly Come Dancing, responds to the LBC radio host’s ‘chubby’ insult.

Tilly Ramsay of Strictly Come Dancing has retaliated when a radio DJ referred to her as “chubby.”

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter posted a video of LBC’s Steve Allen making the remarks on Instagram.

“Is Tilly Ramsay on Celebrity MasterChef Australia?” the 67-year-old presenter asked. I’m already bored with her because she can’t blooming well dance.

“Isn’t she a fat little thing?” says the narrator. Have you observed anything? I’m guessing it’s her father’s cuisine.” With her weekly performances alongside Nikita Kuzmin on the popular BBC dancing competition, the 19-year-old is now entertaining spectators.

Tilly also included an emotional statement with the photo, condemning the nasty comments and imploring people to “be nice.”

“I try not to read or listen to negative remarks, but being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,” she added.

“Steve, please feel free to express your thoughts, but I reserve the right to comment on my appearance.”

“It’s a pity that someone is attempting to turn a pleasant experience into a negative one.

“I accept that this isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last comment made about my appearance, and I’m learning to accept myself.”

“But please remember that words can hurt, and at the end of the day, I’m only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I’ve been able to participate in, and I understand that being in the public eye obviously has its own repercussions, which I’ve been aware of since I was a young child,” Tilly continued.

“However, I will not allow people who believe it is acceptable to publicly criticize and judge someone’s weight and appearance. xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” Tilly’s post’s comments were overwhelmed with words of support from celebrity fans.

Winner of I’m a Celebrity… “I just gasped so loudly at his statements,” Giovanna Fletcher said. There are many ways to describe him, but he is unimportant and unworthy.

“You are a ray of sunshine.” YOU are hospitable, effervescent, entertaining, kind, lovely, and lovable. YOU are stunning from head to toe and from the inside out. Keep doing what you’re doing!” Strictly Come Dancing: Strictly Come Dancing: Strictly Come Dancing “How fast,” Janette Manrara, host of It Takes Two, added. “The summary comes to an end.”