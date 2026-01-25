In a dramatic turn of events, TikTok has successfully avoided a potential nationwide ban in the United States by finalizing a major deal to create a US-controlled entity. The move, which marks a pivotal moment in the app’s ongoing battle with US regulators, ensures the continuation of its operations for over 170 million American users.

Project Texas: A New Era for TikTok in the US

After years of tense negotiations and escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, TikTok has reached an agreement with Oracle and Silver Lake to form a new subsidiary based in the US. The arrangement places 80.1% of the company in American hands, with Oracle and Silver Lake leading the charge. Chinese parent company ByteDance retains a 19.9% minority stake, a structure that appears to have satisfied US lawmakers concerned about national security risks.

Known internally as “Project Texas,” the deal aims to safeguard American user data by ensuring that all information will be stored on Oracle’s cloud servers. The new structure also features oversight by a US-approved board of directors, further distancing the company from its Chinese origins. This arrangement is designed to shield TikTok from external pressures and prevent its data from being accessed by the Chinese government.

The agreement comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump signing an executive order to delay any potential ban, a move described as an effort to “save TikTok” for American youth. The deal is seen as a victory for the app, which has faced intense scrutiny over its security practices and its ties to Beijing.

Global Implications and Stability for Creators

The outcome is a massive relief for millions of creators, especially those in markets like Kenya, who rely heavily on the platform to engage with US-based audiences. Social media analyst Jane Mumi noted, “The uncertainty was killing the creator economy. This deal stabilizes the platform and ensures the ad dollars keep flowing.”

While the deal specifically addresses concerns in the US, its implications could extend beyond the country. Experts predict that TikTok may apply similar arrangements in other regions, including the European Union, where data privacy is a growing concern.

Having survived its biggest existential threat yet, TikTok is now poised to continue its operations as a major player in the social media landscape. By aligning with Silicon Valley’s elite, TikTok has transformed from a security threat into just another tech titan. The platform’s future, it seems, is secure—for now.