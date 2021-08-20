Ticketmaster will sell Foo Fighters 2022 tour tickets for Manchester, Villa Park, and London.

Foo Fighters announced four tour dates in the United Kingdom earlier this week, and tickets go on sale today.

The stadium shows will take place in Manchester, Birmingham, and London in 2022.

The gigs will be the band’s first appearances in the UK since their headline performance at the Reading and Leeds Festival in 2019.

Fans were overjoyed by the announcement made earlier this week. Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m. and may be purchased through Ticketmaster here.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Foo Fighters will start off their UK tour with a gig at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford stadium, with support from St Vincent and Loose Articles.

The band will perform at Villa Park in Birmingham on Monday, June 27 with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk. On Thursday, June 30 and Saturday, July 2, the final two dates will be held at London Stadium.

St Vincent, Shame, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk will be the opening bands for the London shows.

The UK stadium gigs follow the band’s highly anticipated tenth studio album, “Medicine at Midnight,” which was released in February.

Dave Grohl remarked of the UK tour announcement, “It’s been much too long.” Prepare to make up for lost time with some long ass rock and roll nights.”

The performances’ tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. and may be purchased through Ticketmaster.