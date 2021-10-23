Thugs kill a cute dog by throwing it from a moving truck at 60 miles per hour.

Thugs threw a puppy from a speeding vehicle traveling at 60 mph along a major road, killing it.

The lurcher was thrown from an incoming vehicle, according to a fast food worker.

In broad daylight, Chris Hallam was traveling down the A52 when he witnessed the awful incident.

Vets were forced to put the dog down after the heinous act.

Chris stated, ” “It was the most horrifying thing I’d ever seen, and the poor creature didn’t stand a chance.

“As I drove down the road, I spotted something flying through the air as I passed an old farmer-type pick-up truck coming the other way.

“I pulled into a lay-by and hurried over to assist, and two other men who had also pulled over stated they had observed a ruckus in the rear seat at the same time.

“So we’re very convinced it was thrown on purpose, and we can’t imagine why somebody would want to do that to a dog.

I took him to the RSPCA at first because the noise he was making was awful, and he was in so much suffering.

“They claimed they couldn’t do anything, so I drove him to the vet’s office, where they drugged him and placed him on a stretcher.

“I went to work, and my mother called later to tell me it hadn’t made it.

“He had fractured bones in his pelvis and internal problems that they were unable to treat.

“I was heartbroken since we had planned to give him a forever home if he had lived.

“We knew his name was Ice because of the microchip, but when the vets looked up his name on the chip, they just responded, “Oh, I’ve sold that dog.”

“This, I believe, was done on purpose. If it had been an accident, you would have been aware of the situation and would have come to a halt.

“You wouldn’t just drive away and leave him to perish on the side of the road.”

"He was just so afraid and in a lot of pain," a vet spokeswoman added. "We had to sedate him while in the back of the car before we could take him."