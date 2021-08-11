Three Major Issues That Could Destroy “Back 4 Blood”

At its core, “Back 4 Blood” is a fantastic co-op shooter that nails many of the qualities that “Left 4 Dead” achieved so well, but it falls short on a few key points that could negatively impact player experience once it comes later this year.

Hundreds of thousands of players took part in the early open beta.

According to PC Gamer, within the beta’s first few days, “Back 4 Blood” attracted around 100,000 concurrent gamers. However, not everyone was wowed by what they saw and heard.

Many members of the r/Back4Blood community provided useful comments for the devs to consider. However, aside from modest balancing adjustments, many of the issues they identified could render the game unplayable at launch. Based on the beta, here are three of the most troubling issues with “Back 4 Blood.”

Teammates with Bad AI

In comparison to “Left 4 Dead,” “Back 4 Blood’s” AI comrades are abysmal. They’re amazing at following players and killing zombies, but they’re prone to becoming trapped in the ground. When they run out of ammo, they stop working completely. Bots shouldn’t be a problem for people that play in groups, but for the rest of us, this could be a deal-breaker.

Issues Of Difficulty And Balancing

Back 4 Blood is both too difficult and too simple. Survivor, the easiest difficulty, is borderline uninteresting; the zombie population is too low, and special zombies spawn seldom unless players reach the last stage.

Veteran difficulty, on the other side, is significantly more challenging. The spawn rate of special zombies increases dramatically, to the point where three or four of them can be present at any given time.

This problem can be rectified with a few balance passes, but given how difficult the game has been since the early alpha, the Turtle Rock developers may be having difficulties with it.

Monetization

The price and monetization approach of “Back 4 Blood” are maybe the most concerning aspects of the game. Players believe the game is costly since the makers appear to be demanding too much and offering too little. Microtransactions will be available in the future for “Back 4 Blood,” which is a feature that the gaming community typically dislikes, especially when a game costs already $60.