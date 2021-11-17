Three Liverpool players might provide a January transfer boost for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have made it clear that they will not spend money on this club just to spend money.

Over the last few seasons, this squad has won the Premier League and the Champions League thanks to excellent coaching, young development, and scouting.

A club the magnitude of Liverpool will always be associated with players from all across Europe and the world, but the next big thing to grace the Anfield turf is often already in the works.

Klopp has done an excellent job of trusting young players, from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Curtis Jones, and there are enough players coming through the Academy to continue the trend.

However, January might be a difficult month at Anfield. Not least because of the possibility of injuries and known absences due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Washington Newsday looks at three players that could make an impact in the coming months and potentially save the club money…

Morton made his senior football debut against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

The midfielder didn’t look out of place, and Klopp will get another chance to watch him in the first team with an easy FA Cup third round encounter or even a runout in the Champions League final group games.

It’s one thing to have links with midfielders in the summer, but Liverpool isn’t afraid to throw guys in at the deep end.

Morton, 19, has the attributes to prosper in this environment, as have other young players.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane form a formidable front three for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota is a good backup option, and Gordon might have a chance to play soon as well.

Gordon, 17, is one of the Academy’s emerging stars, and his progress over the next few years will be intriguing to follow.

With 90 minutes under his belt in the Carabao Cup against Norwich, he might be eyeing up further chances in that competition, as well as other competitions if draws and progression allow.

After impressing for Liverpool's junior team, Bradley, 18, has spent a lot of time in and around the first-team setup this season.