Three Italian eateries in Liverpool’s city center have been declared the “best.”

Three of Liverpool’s greatest Italian eateries have been identified.

UK Three Best Rated has picked its finest Liverpool Italian restaurants for 2021, based on a 50-point evaluation that includes reviews, reputation, satisfaction, affordability, and more.

Gusto, Casa Italia, and Amalia are the winners.

Each restaurant received a five-star rating from UK Three Best Rated, as well as a brief review.

“Gusto serves classic Italian food and pizza in a setting with vaulted brick ceilings, wall mirrors, and retro photos,” it claimed about Gusto.

“The personnel is extremely nice and attentive to their consumers. Their Spaghetti Ragu is a traditional three-meat ragu that’s easy to make and flavorful. The excellent meals and drinks served at the restaurant are freshly prepared from scratch.

“They have a fantastic menu that includes steaks, spaghetti, and pizzas. Their 3-meat ragu is served on top of their Milanese Saffron Risotto. Finish your meal with a well-earned reward. I look forward to meeting you soon, Gusto.”

Gusto’s address is L3 4AF, Edward Pavilion, Albert Dock.

The “great atmosphere” and “generous portions” of Casa Italia were commended.

“Casa Italia is a rustic, painted brick room with checked tablecloths and stripped floors serving typical Italian cuisine,” it claimed. It is one of Liverpool’s oldest restaurants, and it has been feeding the city’s residents for more than 40 years.

“They’re a well-known, authentic Italian eatery with a fantastic atmosphere. The restaurant is well-known for its fresh ingredients, large quantities, and high-quality Italian wine at reasonable pricing.

“Every day, all of their sauces are created fresh, and their dough is made fresh every morning for the day ahead. In Casa Italia, gluten-free spaghetti is provided. Casa Italia offers no-touch delivery and takeout services.”

Casa Italia is located in the city center at Stanley Street, L1 6AL.

“Amalia is a modern restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows, an outside terrace, and a classic menu,” it claimed of Amalia.

“The restaurant lies off Duke Street, near John Lewis, in the centre of Liverpool. Amalia serves up the best of contemporary Italian food in a stylish and inviting setting. Their menu features a combination of classic and traditional cuisine with a modern twist.

