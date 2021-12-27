Three Genshin Impact Rerun Banners Have Been Confirmed For January 2022.

Patch 2.4 promises to bring three of the game’s most popular characters back to the gacha for a limited period, giving “Genshin Impact” fans much to look forward to next year.

To support the release of Shenhe and Yun Jin, the first significant patch of 2022 will add some new story beats, a number of events, and rerun banners for Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli, as revealed in the recent “Genshin Impact” Special Program.

Shenhe will be featured in Patch 2.4’s first Event Wish, as well as a special banner for Xiao. Yun Jin will be the highlighted 4-star in both 5-star character banners, with a significantly boosted drop rate. During the second half of the patch cycle, two distinct banners for Zhongli and Ganyu will be released.

The reruns of Xiao and Ganyu had already been mentioned by leakers, but there was little to no hint of Zhongli’s rerun arriving sooner than many players expected. Players will be able to roll for their favorite Liyue characters in Patch 2.4, so strive to collect and save the leftover Primogems from Patch 2.3’s events.

All three rerun banners feature meta characters who are highly powerful in practically every aspect of the game.

Due to her enormous damage scaling values, high intrinsic CRIT Rate, and permafreeze potential, Ganyu remains one of the best DPS characters in the game. In exchange for a steady drain on his HP, Xiao can dish out some frightening damage figures within his Elemental Burst’s window of opportunity.

Zhongli stands out from both Xiao and Ganyu as a Support unit with a nearly unbreakable shield, constant Geo crystal generation, and a powerful Burst talent that hurts and petrifies all enemies in a huge area. Zhongli is a must-have for anyone searching for an all-around Support character with these talents.

Shenhe and Yun Jin have the potential to trigger meta shifts, particularly given their support-oriented skills, which could lead to the growth of other DPS characters.

Patch 2.4 will be available on January 5, 2022.