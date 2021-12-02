Three cars collide on the M53, causing ‘wall to wall’ traffic.

Officers were alerted to a crash on the M53 southbound between junction 3 Woodchurch Road (Woodchurch) and junction 4 A5137 Brimstage road at 7.45 a.m. today (Bebington).

A Nissan Juke, a Ford Fiesta, and a Transit Van were involved in the collision, according to police.

As emergency crews arrived on the scene, the part of the highway was shut and traffic came to a halt.

Congestion was also reported at Moreton Spur on junction 2 on the M53.

Drone footage obtained by The Washington Newsday revealed massive traffic jams on the M53.

According to The Washington Newsday, traffic was “wall to wall” for one car caught in the jam.

“It’s at a complete halt right now,” he stated at the time.

“I’m just blasting Christmas music in the hopes that everyone is okay, whatever has happened.”

There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision.

“At around 7.45am this morning (Thursday, December 2) officers were called to a complaint of an accident on the M53 junction 3 on Woodchurch involving a Nissan Juke, a Ford Fiesta, and a Transit Van,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

