Three boys’sexually threatened’ a terrified schoolgirl on the bus.

A schoolgirl was allegedly threatened with sexual violence, prompting police to investigate.

Three schoolboys, believed to be from the same year and school as the victim, are claimed to have been involved in the event.

Merseyside Police said three schoolboys made “inappropriate statements” to a youngster on a bus around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 19.

When the alleged event occurred, the girl was a passenger on the 706 bus between Cowley School and Merton Bank Road in St Helens.

A woman, believed to be the victim’s grandmother, said her granddaughter was “threatened” by “three sexual young male predators from the same school” and is “terrified” of returning to school in a Facebook post [which has since been deleted].

The addition of the three students’ comments to the accused victim had “shattered a young girl’s life today,” according to the report.

The three male pupils are believed to attend the same school as the alleged victim, according to Merseyside Police, who are conducting CCTV and witness inquiries.

Cowley International College, according to a spokeswoman, is assisting the family and the police inquiry.

“We are aware of the event described and are helping the family involved as well as the police inquiry,” a Cowley spokeswoman said.

“Our entire community’s safety and well-being is always our first priority; we will not accept any behavior or actions that make others feel unsafe, concerned, or threatened.

“All reports are properly examined using all resources at our disposal, including our college police officer.”

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We were contacted after hearing that three schoolboys made inappropriate comments to a schoolgirl on a school bus around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19th.

“The girl is thought to have been on the 706 bus from Cowley School to Merton Bank Road in St Helens at the time of the incident.

“The boys are thought to be classmates from the same school and year as the girl.

“CCTV and witness investigations are underway, and we’re in contact with school personnel.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter and mention reference 21000729068.