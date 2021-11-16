Thousands of pounds have been raised for the taxi driver who was killed in the bombing in Liverpool.

After a suspected terrorist detonated a bomb outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, more than £27,000 was raised for a cab driver who was “fortunate to be alive.”

David Perry had picked up a passenger from Sefton Park’s Rutland Avenue, who was later identified as terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen.

The ‘Mother of Satan’ device was utilized in the terror attack at the Women’s Hospital.

Al Swealmeen brought the ‘Mother of Satan’ bomb – an improvised explosive device known as TATP – inside the automobile with him, according to Counter Terrorism Police.

While Mr Perry was still inside the Crown Street hospital, the homemade device detonated outside the entrance.

Mr Perry was seen stumbling from the smoldering automobile seconds before it was engulfed in flames on CCTV footage.

Following the blast at 10.59 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, Mr Perry’s wife Rachel thanked people for their well wishes in a Facebook post.

His wife described him as “fortunate to be alive” and said his escape was a “miracle,” and police stated he was healing at home.

Mr Perry was rushed to the hospital after the explosion, however he did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

He was released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

Mrs Perry stated in a Facebook post: “I’d want to express my gratitude to everyone who has inquired about David’s health. He’s doing fine, but he’s in a lot of pain and is still processing what happened.

“Many rumors are circulating about his being a hero for locking the passenger inside the car.

“But the truth is, he is unquestionably fortunate to be alive.

“The explosion occurred while he was in the automobile, and his survival is nothing short of a miracle.

“He had a few guardian angels watching over him.”

A fundraising page for Mr Perry and his family was put up just hours after the incident, and it has now raised over £27,000.

Jenny Phillips, the campaign’s organizer, told The Washington Newsday: “On Sunday morning, we got a sense that something had happened since I operate a Facebook page for cab drivers.

“We waited until we got more information about what had happened, which we did.”

