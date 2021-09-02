Thousands of families have been left out of a £4,000 government subsidy.

Thousands of families are missing out on free government money to help with childcare costs.

Families can save money on childcare by receiving a government subsidy of up to £2,000 per year, or up to £4,000 per year if their kid is disabled.

Around 40,165 families in the North West benefited from Tax-Free Childcare in June 2021, but thousands more are losing out.

Tax-Free Childcare is provided to parents or carers with children under the age of 11 or 17 if their child is disabled.

A £2 top-up will be given for every £8 a parent or carer contributes into their account, up to a maximum of £500 every three months, or £1,000 if their kid is disabled.

GOV.UK allows parents and carers to check their eligibility and apply for Tax-Free Childcare.

HMRC recognizes that since March 2020, households’ personal circumstances have altered as more parents and carers prepare to return to work. The 20% bonus is deposited into the child’s Tax-Free Childcare account and is available for use almost immediately, allowing parents and caregivers to put the money toward childminders, breakfast and after-school clubs, and approved play programs.

“As your children return to school this autumn, don’t lose out on your 20 percent top-up to assist pay for their childcare,” Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said.

“It’s simple to join up; just go to GOV.UK and type in ‘tax-free childcare.’”

Preschool aged children who attend nurseries, childminders, or other accredited childcare providers are also eligible for tax-free childcare.

Parents and caregivers returning to work after maternity leave can apply for a Tax-Free Childcare account for their child before they need to use it.

Families can begin saving 31 days before they return to work, taking advantage of the government’s possible top-up savings.

Childcare providers can also register for a GOV.UK account to accept payments from parents and carers through the system.