Thoma’s ‘Genshin Impact’: Release Date, Element, Weapon, Story, And More

Thoma is a new character in “Genshin Impact” who debuted during miHoYo’s most recent Special Program. Aside from his ties to Ayaka Kamisato, however, there is little knowledge about him.

Thoma’s backstory, element, release date, and weapon are all detailed here.

Thoma, not Tohama, Touma, or Tohma, is the character’s official name, according to the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 Special Program. Thoma is a Pyro vision bearer with a Polearm as his weapon of choice, according to previous reports. This appears to have been confirmed at the most recent event.

Fans saw a ruby jewel on the character’s hip just under his hands in the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 teaser, titled “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia.” Pyro vision is said to be symbolized by the red diamond. Thoma is considered to be the Kamisato Clan’s Chief Retainer.

Ayaka looks to have a tight relationship with Thoma based on her different voice lines. She begs Thoma to grab her umbrella in one of the voice lines. In another scene, Ayaka characterizes the incoming character as a close buddy who usually cheers her up with his cheerful demeanor.

Ayaka and Thoma are rumored to be dating, according to some fans. However, it appears that this is not the case. Ayaka mentions in one of her voice lines that she considers Thoma to be a brother and a complete member of the Kamisato Clan.

MiHoYo confirmed that Thoma will get blonde hair during the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 live stream. It’s unusual for a character in Inazuma to have blonde hair because it’s a Japanese-inspired country. Some assume Thoma is a Mondstadt or other country immigrant.

MiHoYo hasn’t said when Thoma would be available as a playable character in the popular gacha game. Thoma, from the forthcoming nation of Inazuma, is less likely to be a playable character in Update 2.0. According to rumors, Thoma will be added to the game in Update 2.1 at the earliest.