Thoma’s Best Weapons And Artifacts in the ‘Genshin Impact’ Guide.

Thoma is now available in the current gacha banners for “Genshin Impact,” and his unique collection of affects and skills provide players a new way to play the game.

Thoma can dependably deal damage and offer his squad with a durable shield with a unique effect as a DPS/Support hybrid. While his protective barrier allows him to integrate into practically any squad in “Genshin Impact,” Thoma shines greatest in a party that can take use of his ability to constantly apply Pyro to huge groups of adversaries while off-field.

Here’s a quick guide on using Thoma, along with some of the greatest weapons and artifacts to use on him.

What is the best way to play Thoma?

Thoma is best employed as an off-field support who supplies the squad with powerful shields and persistent Pyro effects due to the nature of his abilities.

Blazing Barrier, Thoma’s Elemental Skill, creates a Pyro shield that protects the active player. The duration of the shield is refreshed with each subsequent cast of Blazing Barrier, making it extremely useful in protracted battles.

Meanwhile, Crimson Ooyoroi, Thoma’s Elemental Burst, does damage to all enemies in close proximity to Thoma and gives the active character the ability to shoot flame waves with every basic attack.

As a result, Thoma is similar to Xingqiu, an offensive support, and Noelle, a shielder.

Thoma’s best weapons

The Staff of Homa is Thoma’s most powerful polearm. This weapon boasts a high basic ATK and Crit DMG, as well as a damage bonus based on the wielder’s HP. Because Thoma’s powers grow with his maximum health, Homa will provide him with the best stat combination of any weapon.

Consider The Catch for more Elemental Burst uptime and damage, or Dragon’s Bane for Melt/Vaporize setups for F2P possibilities.

Artifacts to Consider

Thoma’s artifacts prioritize HP and Pyro DMG stats since they provide the most constant boosts. After acquiring HP and Pyro DMG, take ATK, ATK percent, and critical hit stats.

Emblem of Severed Fate is an excellent artifact set for keeping Thoma’s Elemental Burst as high as possible while also increasing its damage. For more HP and Pyro DMG, players can combine pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames and Tenacity of the Milellith.