Thoma Abilities And Kit Breakdown From ‘Genshin Impact’ Leaks

Thoma, the newest addition to the game’s roster of male characters, has been added as a new playable unit in the latest beta version of “Genshin Impact.”

According to Honey Impact, Thoma will eventually be allowed to join the Traveler’s group as a 4-star Pyro Polearm user after sitting low during the Raiden Shogun war in the main story quest. All of the previously disclosed characters’ powers and lore have been appropriately recorded on the website, making this new information about Thoma quite trustworthy.

Before Thoma’s debut in the next major patch for “Genshin Impact,” here’s a peek at his early kit and abilities.

Overview of Thoma

Thoma is a versatile offensive/defensive support with good buffs. Along with Xiangling and Hu Tao, he will be the third Pyro Polearm user, and his abilities will scale based on maximum HP.

Thoma may be used as a shield support who can also regularly provide AoE Pyro damage when off-field, making him an excellent choice for Melt teams.

Blazing Blessing is an elemental skill.

Thoma’s kick gives AoE Pyro damage when he uses Blazing Blessing. The ability also creates a Blazing Barrier, which absorbs damage and infuses Pyro into Thoma’s strikes.

Multiple barriers are available to players. The HP of each successive barrier will stack on top of the previous one’s, entirely refreshing the duration. At higher levels, barrier strength will be determined on Thoma’s maximum HP plus a flat amount.

Crimson Ooyoroi – Elemental Burst

When Thoma uses this Elemental Burst, all opponents around him will be scorched, and he will gain Scorching Panoply.

Scorching Panoply improves an active character’s Normal Attacks, causing Fiery Collapses every one second after hitting an enemy and generating a smaller Blazing Barrier.

Fiery Collapses appear as sweeping waves of fire in front of active characters, inflicting Pyro damage to all targets impacted.

The lesser Blazing Barriers last the same amount of time as conventional barriers but absorb a lot less damage before they break. As long as Scorching Panoply is active, they will constantly renew and build on top of each other.

Constellations of Thoma

The most intriguing constellations for Thoma are those that reduce his cooldowns while increasing his team-wide utility.