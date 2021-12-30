This year, Liverpool lost 19 stores, bars, clubs, and restaurants.

Most people have had a rough year, with new hurdles to overcome and uncertainty becoming the norm.

We were put on lockdown again due to an increase in coronavirus infections, and the emergence of the Omicron version left us unclear if we’d enjoy a ‘typical’ Christmas in 2021.

Businesses around the country have once again tried to stay afloat this year, and unfortunately, many of them have lost the battle.

We’ve compiled a list of the stores, restaurants, pubs, and clubs that have closed this year.

Debenhams

After going into administration in April 2019, high street store Debenhams closed its doors at Liverpool ONE for the final time on May 15.

The company had struggled to adjust to increased online competition and a drop in high street sales.

Last year, the business announced the closure of 52 stores, including Debenhams on Lord Street in Southport.

After being purchased by Boohoo in January 2021, Debenhams will solely operate online. The name Debenhams and its website were purchased, but not the company’s physical stores.

Aloha

Back in July, the people behind Liverpool’s Aloha bar announced that it would be closing for good.

The iconic tavern has a long history in Liverpool, and the closure of its Colquitt Street location in 2019 was a major disappointment.

The pub, however, made a victorious return in June 2020 on Caryl Street in the Baltic Triangle, where it has remained since.

After reopening last year after a lengthy lockdown, the team announced that Aloha would close its doors again at the end of July 2021 with “great grief.”

The Tiny Shoe

The Little Shoe crew resorted to Facebook earlier this month to announce that they had made the “emotional decision” to close the popular Bold Street eatery.

After being rebranded from East Avenue Bakehouse, The Little Shoe first opened its doors in 2019.

After eight years on Bold Street, the crew has decided to leave, thanking customers. “The summary has come to an end.”