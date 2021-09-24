This Week in ‘Destiny 2,’ Where Is Xur? For the 24th of September, the location and shop items are as follows.

Xur, the traveling merchant from Destiny 2, has migrated and is now selling brand new exotic things.

In case you didn’t know, Xur is a one-of-a-kind vendor in Bungie’s live-service game because he only stays in one spot for a short period of time. Every Friday at 1 p.m. ET, he will move his shop to a new location and totally replenish his inventory. Then, on Tuesday the next week, he will vanish for 72 hours.

This means you’ll only have four days (from Friday to Tuesday) to get any Xur things before he replaces them with something completely different. As a result, there is a strong sense of urgency among the community to find him.

He’ll always have at least four exotic goods for sale, including a weapon and armour for each of the classes in Destiny 2. (those being Warlocks, Hunters and Titans).

This website will track Xur’s movements and inventory changes on a weekly basis to assist you in finding him. As of Friday, here’s everything you need to know.

September 24–28, Xur’s Location in ‘Destiny 2′

Xur is now at the EDZ destination this week. From the north, he can be found standing on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Winding Cove region.

He’ll stay in this slot until September 28 at 1 p.m. ET, when Destiny 2 resets. Xur will be fully inaccessible until October 1 when this time has passed.

This week, Xur has items available for purchase.

Xur is currently selling the following exotic gear as of Friday:

ruthless (Exotic Fusion Rifle) Shinobu’s Promise (Exotic Hunter Gauntlets) Caress of the Wormgod (Exotic Titan Gauntlets) Veil of Apotheosis (Exotic Warlock Helmet)

Xur has three usual haunts that he visits on a regular basis. He usually hangs around at the Tower Hanger, Watcher’s Grave on Nessus, or the Winding Cove region of EDZ, which is where he is right now.

He set up shop at the Tower Hanger last week, selling the Merciless fusion weapon, Shards of Galanor hunter gauntlets, One-Eyed Mask helmet, and Geomag Stabilizers, for example.

Every Friday, this website will update you on Xur’s whereabouts and compile a list of. This is a condensed version of the information.