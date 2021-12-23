This week, drivers can get £10 worth of free gas; here’s how to get yours.

Long-distance drivers can save £10 on their fuel top-up this Bank Holiday weekend.

Many drivers will be out on day excursions and holidays around the UK over the May Bank Holiday, and one deals website is offering drivers £10 back when they next fill up their tank.

Topcashback, a deal website, has brought back its free fuel offer for the weekend, which is valid at all major petrol stations in the UK.

By keeping track of their receipts and uploading them to Topcashback, drivers can save £10 on their next fuel purchase. If the prerequisites are completed, the site promises to deposit £10 into your account.

Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Co-operative supermarkets, as well as Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco, and Shell branded petrol stations, are offering the deal.

The caveat is that the offer is only valid for new members, and only one person per household is eligible; therefore, if someone at your residence has already joined the site, you will not be eligible for the offer.

The free £10 fuel offer is valid until Sunday, June 2nd, or until 4,000 individuals have taken advantage of it. From Thursday, May 23rd, you can get the bargain here.