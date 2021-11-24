This Thanksgiving Weekend, play these 9 short (but sweet) 2021 video games.

With Thanksgiving weekend approaching, now is the ideal chance to catch up on some of the video game releases from 2021 that you may have missed.

Contemporary video games often appear to be getting longer and longer. While this may appear to be a good thing from the standpoint of the consumer, as it means you’re getting more bang for your buck, the reality is that keeping up with the industry may be a bit overwhelming.

With so many blockbusters requiring hundreds of hours of your time, there just isn’t enough time to watch them all. Nobody can possibly create 100 percent behemoths like Cyberpunk 2077, Persona 5, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (let alone the constantly changing live services like Fortnite) without making some sacrifices.

Because this is such a time-consuming activity, even the most dedicated gamers will have to skip a few releases or only skim the ones that don’t grab them right away. This can induce extreme FOMO, especially when the “Game of the Year” lists start to trickle in and you realize you can’t even be furious because you haven’t played half of the games.

Fortunately, the approaching Thanksgiving holiday provides an opportunity for everyone to work through their backlog, which has been progressively accumulating over the previous twelve months.

The Washington Newsday has put together a list of short (but sweet) releases from 2021 to help you figure out which games are worth catching up on and which are achievable in only a few days.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the first game in the Call of Duty franchise (6 Hours)

When it comes to single-player campaigns, yearly Call of Duty games aren’t known for being particularly long.

Vanguard, even by this franchise’s spartan norms, feels particularly bare. Site for aggregation According to How Long to Beat (which uses user-submitted times to estimate the length of an average playtime), you can finish the story in roughly 6 hours—which may be a bit generous.

While the game's short playtime has drawn much criticism, it does make it a perfect option for cramming into a Thanksgiving weekend.