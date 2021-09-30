This season, the Liverpool native has outscored Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, and Robert Lewandowski.

Mohamed Salah is currently not the most prolific striker in English football, despite his red-hot goal-scoring streak.

In all competitions, the Egyptian has eight goals in as many games for Liverpool, however he is three goals behind Morecambe’s Cole Stockton.

Stephen Robinson’s team are in their first-ever season in the third tier, with Stockton scoring 11 goals in 12 games across all competitions, after helping the Lancashire club to promotion via the play-offs last season.

This is, however, a new occurrence for the 27-year-old, who is rapidly approaching his previous best tally of 15.

In the goal charts, his outstanding start to the season has him placed among some of Europe’s most top strikers.

Salah had a similar hot start to previous season, scoring 10 goals in the opening 12 games for Liverpool. During the 29-year-most old’s productive 2017/18 season, he scored six goals in the same time frame.

The pressure was on for Stockton this season after Carlos Mendes Gomes, the Shrimps’ talisman, was moved to Luton this summer, but the former Tranmere Rovers man has stood up to the plate.

Stockton has 11 goals, which puts him over of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, who all have seven. Karim Benzema (10) and Kylian Mbappe (4) are also in his shadow.

In August, he was named League Two Player of the Month, and he explained what had changed his fortunes in front of goal:

“I’m not sure why things have gone so smoothly thus far. More than anything, I believe it’s just retaining that belief in myself and always trusting in my own ability,” he remarked.

“After we were promoted, I read on the internet that I’d never be able to play in League One and would have to return to League Two.

“When people say things like that, it makes me want to prove myself more than anyone else.”