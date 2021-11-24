This PS5 accessory is expected to be released soon by Sony.

According to a recently discovered document, Sony may issue the official faceplates and skins for its next-generation game machine PS5 in the near future.

The US States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website now has a patent filed by Sony and uncovered by OPAttack. The design patent, which was originally filed a week before PS5’s November 2020 launch, was released on the USPTO website on Nov. 16.

The patent fanned rumors that the Japanese gaming behemoth would create official PS5 faceplates and skins. Sony is expected to sell individual faceplate replacements for the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense controllers in the near future, according to fans.

Replaceable PS5 faceplates might be revolutionary, as they could offer players a far more affordable option. During the PlayStation 4 era, Sony has introduced stunning special edition consoles every time a major game is published.

However, having a special edition requires purchasing a new console, which is impractical for individuals who already own one. Official PS5 faceplates and skins allowed users to personalize their consoles without breaking the bank.

Sony has yet to comment on the matter, and it is unclear whether the patent was filed with the intention of producing an official variant of PS5 faceplates, granting licenses to third-party manufacturers, or avoiding future legal issues with manufacturers and producers offering their own version of PS5 faceplates.

It may be noted that the Japanese gaming behemoth has threatened legal action against companies who plan to offer unauthorised faceplates to gamers. Following legal pressures from Sony, Customize My Plates announced in 2020 that it will cancel all pre-orders for its custom-made PS5 faceplates.

Apart from that, Sony sent Dbrand, a Canadian peripheral business, a cease and desist letter after learning of its plans to release bespoke faceplates for Sony’s next gaming system. Dbrand later declared that bespoke plates would be removed from the sale.

It’s worth mentioning that, like all other tech businesses, Sony files patents that may or may not be commercialized.