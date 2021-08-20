This November, ‘Skyrim’ will be re-released.

As part of the game’s 10-year anniversary, a new version of “Skyrim” will be released soon, along with hundreds of Creation Club items and a new feature.

The “Skyrim Anniversary Edition” will be the most recent re-release of the game, commemorating the debut of the original edition in 2011. This will be the fourth official re-release of “Skyrim,” following the “Legendary Edition,” “Special Edition,” Nintendo Switch version, and PSVR version. The “Very Special Edition,” a parody of “Skyrim,” was earlier released as a joke, but it turned out to be a legitimate text-based adventure game for Amazon’s Alexa.

According to PC Gamer, the “Skyrim Anniversary Edition” will be basically the same as the previously published “Special Edition” in terms of tech upgrades and additional features. Except for refurbished graphics and upgraded visual effects, the game will seem virtually the same. The game will feature all three DLCs: “Hearthfire,” “Dragonborn,” and “Dawnguard,” as it is still the “Special Edition.”

The majority of the new material in “Skyrim Anniversary Edition” is comprised of 500+ Creation Club pieces, which are essentially community-made assets that contribute to the game’s content. New quests, dungeons, bosses, foes, weapons, and more are among these goods.

A new fishing mechanic is the most significant addition to the newest edition. Players will now be able to equip a fishing rod and catch fish in the many lakes and streams found in “Skyrim.” Everyone will be able to fish for free, regardless of whether or not they upgrade their version of “Skyrim.”

Owners of the “Special Edition” will be eligible for a free upgrade to the “Anniversary Edition.” Others will have to buy the game in its entirety.

The “Anniversary Edition” will be released on November 11, the 10th anniversary of “Skyrim.” During this time, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be eligible for a free next-gen upgrade.

Bethesda will continue to commemorate the tenth anniversary of “Skyrim” with a live broadcast from the Alexandra Theatre including the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices Choir. In addition, a new Skyrim Museum will soon display community-created “Skyrim”-related artworks.