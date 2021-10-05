This ‘No Time to Die’ x ‘Rocket League’ Crossover Will Please James Bond Fans.

Rocket League will be updated later this week with No Time to Die content, including 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla, which will be available in the item shop.

The vehicular soccer game is no stranger to such collaborations, having already featured stages and vehicles from Halo, Gears of War, Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, The Fast and the Furious, WWE, and Hot Wheels.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time the James Bond franchise has been incorporated into Rocket League. The Aston Martin DB5 from the 1964 film Goldfinger is currently in the game, complete with a set of matching wheels and a decal.

When that set was released in July, developer Psyonix promised that more of 007’s garage would be “declassified” later in the year, and urged fans to keep an eye out for future briefings.

The Aston Martin Valhalla DLC for ‘Rocket League’ has been announced.

We now know that this was a tease for the upcoming Aston Martin Valhalla, which will be available for purchase on Thursday, October 7.

For background, this is just one day before the release of No Time to Die in the United States, in which the hypercar makes a (very brief) appearance. If you’ve already seen it and are scratching your head trying to recall where the Valhalla was, that’s because Bond doesn’t drive it at all. It can instead be seen in the background of Q’s lab.

Take a look at some of the Valhalla in action in the gallery below. It’s a remarkably accurate replica of the car that will appear in the upcoming film, with the same sleek design and silver paint job.

