This Morning has an update on Holly Willoughby’s comeback following the announcement of a guest host.

The show’s hosts, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, have given an update on when they will return to host the show.

During the summer, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been presenting the afternoon show while the regular anchors take a break.

But, following a seven-week hiatus, ITV has confirmed that Holly and Phil will return to host the show on September 6th.

The TV network has stated that this will be Eamonn and Ruth’s final week as hosts of the show, with a brand new lineup slated to debut next week.

Alison Hammond teased her comeback on Instagram, and she’ll be joined by Rochelle Humes for the Monday and Friday broadcasts of This Morning. Dermot O’Leary, Alison’s normal co-host, will also deliver portions of the show live from Manchester on September 3.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the show will have a fresh new host, Vernon Kay, who will be hosting for the first time.

The 47-year-old expressed his delight at the prospect of working on ITV’s main daytime show.

“This Morning is my go-to daytime show, so being asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its beginning is a significant tick for me,” Vernon added. I can’t wait to work with Rochelle and sit on that iconic sofa.”

“I’m so looking forward to hosting with the great Alison Hammond again,” Rochelle remarked ahead of her guest hosting stint. I’m also looking forward to welcoming Vernon Kay to the This Morning team!”