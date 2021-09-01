This month, vaccination passports for nightclubs and indoor events will be available.

From the end of September, plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and major indoor venues will be implemented.

Despite opposition from Tory MPs who have vowed to skip their party conference over the proposals, Downing Street has insisted that the strategy established earlier this year would not be changed.

Showing proof of a negative test, rather than simply showing proof of immunizations, may be more successful in limiting the spread of covid, according to Labour.

After fleeing the Taliban government, the first 100 Afghan refugees arrive in Liverpool.

According to Boris Johnson’s official spokeswoman, the Prime Minister is “totally committed” to the initiative, which will see attendees of events use the NHS app to establish their covid status.

“We stated out generically our plan to demand our immunization for nightclubs and some other situations, and we’ll be coming forth with details in the coming weeks,” the representative added.

Part of the rationale for the plans is to increase the number of young people who receive immunizations.

Vaccine uptake among people aged 18-24 is currently the lowest of all adult age groups. Ministers hope that by making the vaccinations a requirement for admission to nightclubs and other important events rather than a negative test, more individuals will be persuaded to obtain them.

No. 10 also revealed that ministers plan to begin administering booster vaccinations in September, with the over-50s scheduled to be the first to receive the vaccine.

Vaccine officials are prepared to make a final decision on the booster jab campaign, with September 6th being suggested as the start date.

The plans call for nearly 30 million over-50s and clinically susceptible persons to receive a third vaccination, but they have yet to receive formal approval.

“We are currently waiting for JCVI’s final advice on boosters,” the official stated.

“We are still planning to launch the booster program in September,” said the company.