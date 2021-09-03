This month, the Smithdown Road event returns with great music and family fun.

At the end of September, the Smithdown Road Festival will return.

The annual festival is usually held in May, but organizers announced earlier this year that it would be held in September.

After being forced to cancel the 2020 edition, the event is gearing ready to return this month with an outstanding lineup.

The first wave of performers, as well as the different Smithdown sites hosting this year’s celebrations, were announced lately.

Ali Horn, Gen and The Degenerates, Hushtones, and Piss Kitti are among the local acts on the bill this year.

The Heavy North, The Peach Fuzz, Mai 68 Records, and Beija Flo have already confirmed their attendance.

Smithdown Road Festival is held at a variety of venues in the area, with 15 sites confirmed thus far for this year’s event.

Handyman, Defend Vinyl, Chamber 36, and Black Cat are among the venues that will host the festival in 2021.

Along with St Barnabas Church and the Brookhouse, local cafes Nomad, The Barn Caf, and Bean There have joined the lineup.

One of the participating sites, Sefton Park Cricket Ground, will feature a free ‘family fun’ area outside with live music, food vendors, and games for children.

Smithdown Road Festival will raise money for The Whitechapel Centre, which helps homeless individuals across Merseyside, as is customary.

From Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26, the Smithdown Road Festival will take place. All of the locations will be open to the public for free.

