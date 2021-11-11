This is when the new Naruto skin for ‘Fortnite’ will be available in the Item Shop.

In the next days, Fortnite will be collaborating with Naruto on a new skin, cosmetic package, and even a dedicated creative hub.

This anime cooperation has been rumored for quite some time, and it was even included in our Fortnite Season 8 predictions post. We mentioned in that article that reputable data miners had discovered evidence of Naruto: Shippuden (a sequel series) coming to the battle royale shooter, and that they were teasing a few more specific details as well, such as the fact that the costume would reportedly come with exploding kunai knives.

While it was believed that this material would be included in the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass, fans were dismayed when the reward system debuted in mid-September with no mention of Naruto (and with Carnage as the only prominent licensed character).

Thankfully, Epic Games has confirmed on Twitter that the crossover will take place sooner than you would anticipate.

When Will Naruto Make an Appearance in ‘Fortnite’?

Season 8 of Fortnite is set to end in a few weeks (on December 5), but Naruto will make his long-awaited debut before then.

The Naruto: Shippuden content will be added to Fortnite on Tuesday, November 16, according to the official tweet.

@HYPEX, a reputable data miner, has limited the window even more by announcing that the update will take place at 9 a.m. ET. It’s worth mentioning that they’re generally dead on when it comes to reporting on these things (for example, they accurately leaked the current Dune package), but it should still be treated with caution. In fact, @HYPEX explicitly states that the timeframe is open to change and that delays are possible.

How much would a Naruto skin set you back?

Epic Games’ official tweet does not provide much information on the future Naruto content (other than its release date).

We’ll have to rely on the aforementioned leaker accounts like @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR for more specific information. The latter has shared a photo of the cosmetics that will purportedly be released on November 16 in the Fortnite item shop.

