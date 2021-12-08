This Holiday Season, Here Are Some Cyber Safety Tips.

It’s the holiday season—the most joyful time of the year… for cybercriminals. The days are shorter, the nights are colder, and it’s the most wonderful time of the year… for cybercriminals.

After last year’s pandemic Christmas season, things haven’t quite returned to “normal” yet, particularly in the retail and e-commerce sectors. Despite the fact that buyers are more likely to return to physical malls and businesses this year, many will continue to rely on online shopping and digital gift cards. Gift cards are a popular target for cybercriminals since stealing the funds on them is similar to stealing cash. There’s no way for a victim to get it back after they’ve taken it.

Many people are getting a head start on their holiday shopping because of global supply chain adjustments affecting their purchasing plans – not to mention that some people are still wary of large crowds due to COVID-19 surges in some areas. These two variables are anticipated to increase internet shopping, as well as the demand for gift cards. Cybercriminals are aware of this and are prepared to act.

So, what can you do to ensure that your holiday season is cyber-safe? Here are some of the most frequent cyber hazards to be aware of, as well as practical strategies for avoiding them.

If you’ve ever received an email requesting you to assist someone in an emergency and the email requested payment in the form of a gift card, it was almost certainly a scam. Thieves have devised ingenious ways to tamper with store-bought gift cards, such as scratching off the protective covering to steal the PINs and then replacing the layer with a sticker to make it appear brand new. Scammers will enter those PINs into software that notifies them when a gift card is purchased and activated, then drain the card’s cash.

Being cautious and following these best practices are the easiest ways to avoid becoming a victim of a gift card scam:

It's not just about purchasing that you need to be concerned about. It also includes online events. Since the outbreak, most of us have spent a large amount of time on video calls or virtual meetings with family and friends. This has given phishing campaigns a new attack vector. These phishing scams often begin with emails that contain suspicious links instructing you to download the latest version of their video conferencing software. You'll be taken to a third-party website where you can download an installation. The application then loads a remote-access mode.