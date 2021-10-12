This Halloween, play the best horror games available.

Halloween is approaching, and anyone with a hankering for horror games will find a plethora of fantastic titles to select from.

While prominent games like “Phasmophobia,” “Outlast,” and any entry in the “Resident Evil” genre are excellent picks for a quick scare, there are other less well-known games that are equally as good for all types of players.

This month, players should consider buying up a few horror games.

“Tormented Souls” is a short story about a group of people who have been

“Tormented Souls,” which is heavily inspired by “Resident Evil,” “Silent Hill,” and “Alone In The Dark,” is a must-have for fans of the traditional survival horror genre.

In this fresh and modernized twist on the fixed-perspective adventure that many horror fans come to love, experience the relentless horror of Waterlake as Caroline Walker, a young lady who finds herself trapped in a mansion-turned-hospital.

“Darkwood”

“Darkwood” is the only game that does top-down horror quite like it. Despite being played from a bird’s eye perspective, this game manages to generate a scary atmosphere that rivals any other in the genre.

At day, explore the ever-shifting forests, and by night, bunker down against the numerous monsters that visit. “Darkwood” is a nasty and punishing game that throws players into the center of its cruel and dismal world and leaves them to their own devices to solve the riddle of the shifting forests.

“SCP: Secret Laboratory” is a series of short stories about a secret laboratory.

“Secret Laboratory” is one of the most enjoyable multiplayer games for large groups among the many fan-made projects about the internet’s famous “SCP” library.

Players can either escape as members of the research crew or prisoner-like D-Class personnel, neutralize all threats as operators of the heavily armed Mobile Task Force and Chaos Insurgency, or leave no one standing as one of the various creatures from the “SCP” universe.

“Secret Laboratory” has no tight player limits and is also fully free to play. This game isn’t a horror game in the traditional sense, but it’s a fantastic online party game for groups of friends.