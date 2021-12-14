This festive season, the charming Wavertree nursery is spreading Christmas cheer throughout the neighborhood.

Christmas is a wonderful time of year.

It’s the season for spreading cheer, wishing good fortune to those in need, and getting into the spirit of giving.

Kids Planet Wavertree and the beautiful youngsters in their care have opted to do just that this holiday season.

After nearly two years of suffering, the employees at the award-winning nursery devised a brilliant strategy to return some Christmas cheer to their community by crafting their own handcrafted Christmas cards.

The staff brought the youngsters out into the community, where they handed their heartfelt crafts to their neighbors at Prince Alfred Care Home, as well as small, local businesses and passersby, with a succession of lovely and compassionate words written inside.

In addition to the cards, the youngsters created a number of festive drawings to present to residents at Prince Alfred’s to brighten their rooms and bring a smile to their faces.

The ‘excellent’ rated Prince Alfred Care Home is a beautiful location that offers residential care and support for those with dementia in its early stages, as well as long-term and short-stay respite care choices.

Life can be lonely for our elders, as we all know, and Christmas may not hold the same enchantment as it once did.

This is one of the reasons why the kids at Kids Planet Wavertree have made it their mission to go out and share as much of the holiday magic and excitement as they can with others who could use a boost.

The joy of the season didn’t stop there, either.

Staff and children also gave out gorgeous flowers to passers-by as expressions of appreciation, as well as hiding delightfully festive candy canes in secret locations for lucky members of the public to find.

Keep your eyes peeled for candy canes popping out of public areas if you reside in the Wavertree region, or if you’re visiting, because one very lucky individual might uncover a candy cane with a golden ticket attached to it.

Whoever discovers the golden ticket will receive a delivery of either afternoon tea or lunch. “The summary has come to an end.”