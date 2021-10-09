This ‘Destiny 2’ Story Campaign will be removed in the near future.

Another major campaign in “Destiny 2” is being removed entirely in order to create place for the anticipated “Witch Queen” expansion in 2022.

According to Bungie’s newest TWAB, the “Forsaken” campaign, largely regarded as “Destiny 2’s” best storyline, will be completed by February 2022. Following the vaulting of the Red War and the main campaigns for “Curse Of Osiris” and “Warmind,” this will be the latest story mission to be removed from the game. To make up for the campaign’s absence, it will be free to play for all players from December 7 until the release of “Witch Queen” next year. This will only apply to the story campaign. Outside of the Vanguard Playlist, players who do not own “Forsaken” will be unable to access the expansion’s other content, such as the Last Wish raid, the Shattered Throne dungeon, and the Tangled Shore and Dreaming City strikes.

The majority of the Year 4 material from “Destiny 2,” including the entire Tangled Shore, will be vaulted alongside the “Forsaken” campaign. Players will no longer be able to visit the Shore or participate in any of the strikes linked with the location once the expansion is released. Master Rahool, the Tower’s resident Cryptarch, will take over the Spider’s function as a merchant and bounty provider.

Season of the Lost and Season of the Splicer activities will be phased down next year, however Season of the Chosen’s Battlegrounds will remain as a free-to-play Vanguard Playlist activity. Battlegrounds was too popular to be eliminated, according to Bungie, thus it will be incorporated into the standard game starting in Year 5.

Unfortunately, the exotic missions for the Dead Man’s Tale and Hawkmoon weapons, the Presage and Harbinger, will be discontinued in the near future. Bungie, on the other hand, is looking for a method to “reinvent and build new intriguing Exotic special missions.” This could suggest that after “Witch Queen” is launched, the hunt for other vaulted exotics will return.

The Dreaming City and all of its activities will be unaffected, and players will still be able to obtain the necessary exotics from the Tower’s kiosk. The expansion will be repurposed as the “Forsaken Pack” on Steam, which will provide gamers access to everything they would get if they bought the DLC without the campaign.