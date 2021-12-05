This December, watch the highest-grossing Christmas movies.

When the weather turns cooler in December and Christmas approaches, there’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than curling up with a good film.

When it comes to the holiday season, we all have a favorite film, whether it’s a classic Christmas film that everyone loves or a personal favorite that holds a special place in the hearts of our families.

However, some have fared significantly better than others.

The EncroChat dealer’s empire was shattered once he revealed his birthday to his connections.

IMDb, an online database of film and television information, compiled a list of the top-grossing Christmas films.

There’s no doubting that a Christmas picture, whether nostalgic, conventional, humorous, or a combination of all three, may be a sure box office winner.

Here are the top-grossing Christmas movies—does your favorite make the cut?

Total Gross Domestic: $49,121,934

$17,958,183 on opening weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $51,195,060

The opening weekend brought in a total of $20,352,491 in revenue.

Gross domestic product: $52,543,354

$16,007,634 during the first weekend

Gross domestic product: $54,767,494

$17,500,000 during the opening weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $60,060,328

$12,292,952 during the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $60,328,558

$13,027,842 in the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $60,592,389

$12,112,267 on the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $70,525,195

$30,107,555 during the opening weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $71,319,526

$11,750,203 during the first weekend

Total Domestic Gross: $72,006,777

$18,515,473 during the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $72,110,659

$16,759,161 in the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $73,780,539

$21,570,867 in the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $75,082,668

$191,232 in the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $84,500,122

$19,504,038 during the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $91,159,459

$29,651,193 during the first weekend

Domestic Gross Domestic Product: $120,146,040

$31,069,826 in the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $137,855,863

$30,051,075 during the opening weekend

Domestic Gross Domestic Product: $139,236,327

$29,008,696 during the first weekend

Gross domestic product: $144,833,357

$19,321,992 during the first weekend

Domestic Gross Domestic Product: $173,398,518

$31,113,501 during the first weekend

Domestic Gross Domestic Product: $173,585,516

$31,126,882 for the first weekend

Domestic Gross Revenue: $185,538,031

$23,323,463 in the first weekend

Total Gross Domestic: $204,576,230

$67,572,855 over the first weekend

Domestic Gross Domestic Product: $260,044,825. “The summary has come to an end.”