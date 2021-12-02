This December, the Biggest Game Will Be Released.

Until practically every developer opted to delay their launch dates to early 2022, December was jam-packed with blockbuster game launches. There are still a few mainstream games coming out this month, so players should keep watch of when they’ll be available.

Here are the three most anticipated games for December 2021.

“Halo Infinite” is a video game.

After a year of anticipation, “Halo Infinite” will be released in just one week. The latest chapter in Master Chief John-117’s narrative will transport players to a new Halo construct, but this time, the campaign will place them in an open environment, a first for the series, as they attempt to stop a new AI from unleashing havoc across the galaxy.

The free multiplayer component of “Halo Infinite” will also achieve version 1.0 on December 7, laying the groundwork for future improvements to the game’s highly entertaining and frenetic PvP scenarios.

“Security Breach: Five Nights At Freddy’s”

The sequel to 2014’s enormously acclaimed horror game tries to give the legendary series’ stagnant gameplay a new perspective. Players will traverse a big, retro-style amusement complex replete with game machines, vivid neon set pieces, and, of course, dangerous animatronics in “Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach.”

As they flee for their lives, this game will build on the history created in the original “Five Nights At Freddy’s” series, and ideally, fans will be able to shed some light on some interesting characters and events. On December 16, “Security Breach” will be released.

“Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker” is a role-playing game developed by Square Enix.

The highly-anticipated update for Square Enix’s massively-successful MMO “Final Fantasy XIV” is ready to bring an end to the years-long drama that began all the way back in version 1.0 of the massively-successful MMO.

It includes a slew of new features, content, and, presumably, a satisfying conclusion to the Hydaelyn/Zodiark struggle that has raged for years.

The support-oriented Sage and the high-DPS Reaper will be added to “Endwalker.” New locales such as Old Sharlayan and the streets of Garlemald leading up to Zenos’ throne will be included in the expansion.