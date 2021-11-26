This December, St Helens will host a wide choice of Christmas events and activities.

As the holiday season approaches, many of us are looking for ways to fill our calendars with activities that will help us get into the Christmas mood. If that describes you, don’t miss out on the wide choice of seasonal festivities planned in St Helens for a genuinely memorable day out for the whole family.

First and foremost, there’s a drive-in theater that will be showing films every Saturday evening through December 18.

The Grinch, The Polar Express, Home Alone, and, of course, Elf will be among the festive family favorites being shown at the outdoor cinema on Chalon Way.

The event begins at 6 p.m., with the film starting at 7.30 p.m., and tickets are £25 per car.

Visit sthelens.gov.uk/drive-in-cinema to purchase your tickets now.

If you’re looking for something a little more active, check out the new ice rink that’s opening up on Chalon Way. From December 2 to December 19, it is open every Thursday through Sunday, then again from Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23.

The outdoor, artificial ice rink is expected to be busy, so make sure you reserve your spot ahead of time!

Tickets are only £5 per person and include a 30-minute skate session as well as boot rental. Here’s where you can reserve your spot.

This Christmas, visitors to St Helens may enjoy a wide range of seasonal crafts and activities. Chalon Way has been turned into a lovely winter paradise where families and friends can gather in the wonderful tipi lodges to participate in free crafts activities and warm up next to an open fire.

There’s enough for the whole family to get involved with, from making your own plant hanger and painting your own plant pot to needlework workshops and Christmas card collaging.

These activities are all free, however workshops have a limited number of spots, so make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time.

On December 4, St Helens will be turned into a winter wonderland with the arrival of the following free Christmas fun in the town centre. Visitors may look forward to festive street entertainment and artists, arts & craft workshops, Christmas songs, an MD Academy Live Christmas show, face painting, funfair rides, and more! “Summary comes to an end,” Santa says.