This Christmas, festive favorite Bar Hutte is returning to Liverpool.

This Christmas, Bar Hutte is returning to Liverpool’s city center.

The bar has confirmed that it will return to Liverpool ONE later this year, putting a unique spin on an Alpine Apres Ski bar during the festive season.

The ski hut-themed bar has become a local favorite in recent years, with groups flocking to the city center to use the ten mini huttes beneath the Christmas tree.

“Get ready party people,” Bar Hutte wrote on Facebook as he shared the news.

“The aprés ski season is approaching.

“We’ll be after you in November. BOOKINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON. If you’re joining us, raise your hand!”

The Bar Hütte is open to the public, but if you want a more private experience, you can book a private hutte.

Guests can even request photo booth props and accessories to turn their huttes into photo booths.

Bar Hutte will return this November, beneath Liverpool ONE’s enormous Christmas tree.

Bookings are due to open soon. For more information, click here .