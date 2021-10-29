This Christmas, Dobbies is looking to employ Santa and a staff of elves.

If Christmas is your favorite season, this might be the ideal employment for you to spread some holiday pleasure.

Dobbies Garden Centre in Liverpool is looking for a Santa Claus and a troop of elves to join its staff.

People who “enjoy the spirit of Christmas” are needed to “bring Christmas” to clients of all ages, according to the company.

If you’re lucky enough to be cast as Father Christmas himself, you’ll be in charge of ensuring that families have a magical day in Santa’s grotto in Speke.

Applicants must be “confident, kind, and have a joyful personality, as well as the capacity to say ‘ho, ho, ho’ with plenty of enthusiasm,” according to the rules.

However, you’ll have to act quickly if you want to apply for either position, since applications close at midnight on Friday, October 29.

The job description stated: “As Santa, you and your elves will be in charge of making unforgettable visits by conversing with youngsters in one of our enchanting grottos.

“Santa will also meet with families during our breakfast events and team gatherings in our eateries.

“You will transform into Santa Claus the instant you put on the outfit.

“You’ll have the courage to share happiness and fulfill the imagination of children of all ages by regaling stories from the North Pole and asking children about their Christmas lists.”

Click here for additional information on the position and to apply.

In addition, Dobbies is searching for a bunch of elves to assist Father Christmas in the run-up to Christmas.

The job description reads: “As an Elf, you’ll be in charge of making memorable visits for children by preparing and assisting them in meeting Santa in one of our enchanting grottos.

“In addition, at our breakfast and tea events in our restaurants, Santa and the Elves meet and entertain family groups.”

Click here for additional information on the position and to apply.