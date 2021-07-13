This August, there will be a major ‘Zero Hour’ update.

The next big update for the tactical squad-based shooter “Zero Hour” is set to be released in mid-August, and it will include a slew of new content and quality-of-life enhancements aimed at strengthening immersion and upgrading the game’s existing experience.

Ferry Launch and Abandoned Hospital are the two new maps featured in this release, nicknamed “Operation Meghna.” In a new bomb defusal scenario called Ferry Launch, players will clear a massive commercial ferry sailing above the namesake Meghna River. Meanwhile, another hostage extraction operation, Abandoned Hospital, will feature the abducted ambassador from one of the earlier maps. Both PvE and PvP game types will be available for both maps.

The FN-57 pistol, a sawed-off shotgun, the AS Val, and the PP19 Bizon are among the four new weapons being added to “Zero Hour.” New attachments, such as pressure pads for tactical lighting and various types of foregrips, as well as new smoke bombs to impede lines of sight in PvP engagements, will be added to these weapons.

The game’s weapon sounds are being completely overhauled in response to user feedback. Updated sound effects will be added to each gun, making them punchier and more realistic, as well as new sound effects that better mimic real-life gunshot. When lengthy gunfire or powerful explosions occur around them, shots will reverberate loudly through the halls, distant fire will be heard more clearly, and players may experience in-game tinnitus.

Voicelines for OpFor and Footsteps are also being modified. Footstep noises will vary depending on the materials players are walking on – trudging through grass will sound different than trudging through concrete. In the meantime, terrorist voices have been tweaked to sound slightly more scary than before.

A slew of other adjustments are also on the way. Improved gore and blood splash effects will be added to the game to help players determine whether or not a target has been hit, and the first prototype of an experimental inventory system will be implemented to make equipment management easier.

The release date for “Zero Hour: Operation Meghna” is tentatively set for mid-August, although it could vary depending on how well the production process goes.