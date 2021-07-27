This AI-driven platform reimagines business travel in the post-Covid era.

Over the last decade or two, the corporate travel industry has changed tremendously. Companies are increasingly looking for team-building events, and the trend that has only recently gained popularity over the last decade or two is finally earning much-needed recognition.

The travel and tourist business, which has been heavily damaged by the current pandemic, is at a crossroads. To properly solve the obstacles that this epidemic has imposed, travel businesses, brands, and governments must work together and using new technology. Artificial intelligence, specifically deep learning, is one of the technologies that has recently gained a lot of traction in this industry.

For those unfamiliar with deep learning, it is a subset of machine learning that uses artificial neural networks to recreate the structure and operations of the brain. Alexa makes extensive use of deep learning. Deep learning is responsible for the tool’s capacity to identify your speech or Google’s ability to translate. Its ability to learn, evaluate, and adapt to massive volumes of data in a quick and effective manner makes it ideal for the travel and tourist business. In the current circumstances, airline companies, hotels, and travel brokers are finding it difficult to keep up with the ever-changing travel restrictions, lockdowns, quarantine procedures, and sometimes even the weather. Deep Learning in Practice

Because of its improved data processing and pattern recognition capabilities, they can identify locations with a spike in cases, likely lockdowns, and the most recent travel restriction, as well as forecast the weather for the entire week or two that the tourist will be there.

This is particularly helpful for business travelers organizing offsite retreats with their teams. TeamOut co-founders Vincent Albouy and Thomas Mazimann highlighted in a telephonic interview that AI platforms can truly understand a customer's wants, select extremely particular offers, and compile well-curated packages. Both founders gained valuable expertise working at top-tier companies, which they used to launch a successful deep learning-powered platform. Mazimann, the driving force behind their platform's commercial success, provides some fascinating details about their path. While Albouy had previously worked for IBM as an AI scientist and software developer, he is now working on the company's deep learning algorithms, which explains the technology's role in the.