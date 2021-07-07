Third devastating report on Sefton’s vulnerable children’s services in two years brings a sense of déjà vu.

Another “disappointing” examination of Sefton’s children’s services has left councillors “depressed.”

After yet another unsatisfactory Ofsted inspection, members of the Sefton Council committee responsible with scrutinizing the borough’s children’s services remarked during a meeting on Tuesday (July 6) that they were suffering “deja vu.”

Following a three-week examination, Ofsted issued the council with an improvement notice in May this year, citing multiple shortcomings including children being kept in high-risk settings for too long and a shortage of social workers.

Councillors voiced frustration at a lack of progress since the council was informed its children’s services needed to improve in 2016, at the committee’s first meeting after the inspection.

“I have to be a little depressed,” Cllr Leo Evans stated. When I first read the report’s details, I thought to myself, “I’m sure I’ve read this before.”

“I’ve been on this committee for two years, and this is the third report in which the council has been chastised, practically for the same reasons.”

Long-standing issues with Sefton’s children’s services prompted new Conservative councillor Mike Prendergast to question if the existing management was capable of reversing the situation.

“Considering that a lot of the Ofsted criticisms seem to relate to current management, how are the managers who have been in place since 2016 going to address the issue, given that they haven’t really been able to improve the situation in five years?” he said.

Laura Knights, the head of children’s services, responded that the agency had a mix of new and experienced managers, and that managers had received further training when necessary.

Since the inspection, the council has committed £7 million to enhance children’s services and appointed Lisa Lyons as an interim executive director.

Ms Lyons told the committee that the agency needed more social workers and other employees, but she dodged a question from Cllr Veronica Webster about how much this would cost.

She went on to say that the social professionals on hand were doing an excellent job.